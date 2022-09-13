Gambia: Charles III Becomes King Following Queen's Death, British High Commission Confirms

British High Commissioner to The Gambia, David Belgrove OBE told journalists in a press conference held on Friday that following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has now passed onto their new monarch and head of state His Majesty King Charles III.

He said the United Kingdom will now enter a period of official mourning which "we will hold until after Her Majesty's funeral." He added that a condolence book will be available for signing this week.

High Commissioner David said the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a moment of "great sadness" for the people of the United Kingdom and many around the world, saying they mourn as a country.

"For the people of the United Kingdom, she has been a constant; a source of inspiration and dignity throughout our lives, and a thread that has united us across generations. She served her country and Commonwealth with devotion to duty, dignity, and grace for 70 years. When we marked her Platinum Jubilee in July this year, we celebrated a full life of achievement and true devotion to all those she served."

He thanked President Barrow and the people of The Gambia for their kind and heartfelt words by expressing their condolences.

President Barrow expressed grief and extended heartfelt condolences to His Majesty, the Royal family, and the entire people of Great Britain while praying for Allah to bestow mercy on her soul and grant the Royal family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth family the fortitude to bear the loss.