Africa: Gambia U-20 Team Clutch Spot in Africa U-20 Youth Championship

The Gambia U-20 team on Friday clutched a place in the 2023 Africa Youth Championship following their 4-2 post-match penalty shootouts win over Mali after 120 minutes of play ended 1-1 in their semi-final clash played at the Stade Cheiky.

Mali opened the scores through Cheikh Camara in the 22nd minute of the match from an astonishing strike.

The Gambia responded back for an equaliser and levelled the scores through Alieu Gibba in the 83rd minute of the match.

This pushed the match into extra-time which ended 1-1.

The match went into post-match penalty shootouts which ended 4-2 in favour of The Gambia U-20 team.

The win earned the young Scorpions a place in the 2023 Africa U-20 Youth Championship to be hosted in Egypt.

At the time of going to the press yesterday, The Gambia U-20 team was rubbing shoulders with Senegal U-20 team in the final of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament.