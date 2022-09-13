Gambia: U-23 Team Beat League Selection

As part of their preparations ahead of the African Championship qualifiers, The Gambia U-23 team defeated the League Selection players 4-1 during a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

Alieu Barry opened the scoring for the national U-23 side before Mustapha Jallow of Real De Banjul leveled matters for the League Selection side in the first half.

Substitute Abdoulie Kah netted twice before Abdoulie Manneh added the icing on the cake to give the U-23 a comfortable victory over the League Selection.

The Gambia National U-23 side under the guidance of coach Abdou Jammeh (T-Boy) is intensifying its preparations ahead of their qualifiers match against Burkina Faso next week.

The Scorpions will first play a double-legged tie against The Stallions between 19th and 27th September 2022, on knockout basis.

The winner of the first round will have another double-legged tie in October, before the third and final qualifier game next year in March 2023.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament will take place in Morocco in June 2023 and will serve as a qualifying tournament to the Summer Olympics - Paris 2024.

The Under-23 tournament was founded in 2011. On 6 August 2015, the CAF Executive Committee decided to change the name of the tournament from the CAF U-23 Championship to the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, similar to the senior's version, Africa Cup of Nations.