Ghana: Nat'l Cathedral Will Be Built At All Cost! - President Vows

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has re-asserted his determination to build the National Cathedral.

He said the National Cathedral project was something dear to his government, stressing that it would be built at all cost to the glory and honour of God.

The President made the statement when he joined the family and other mourners at Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong's late father's Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Graceland, Teshie Nungua in Accra.

While commiserating with Dr Agyepong and his family for their loss during this difficult moment, the President encouraged him to take consolation in the fact that his late father gave birth to him to affect lives positively.

"In fact, the name DrAgyepong has been lost on Ghanaians. Now Zoomlion has become his (Dr. Agyepong's) household name, all thanks to his entrepreneurial skills and his passion to help transform lives in the country," he said in praise of DrSiaw Agyepong.

According to President Akufo-Addo, his government would continue to support Dr Siaw Agyepong and his JGC and any other private person who was ready to support Ghana's development efforts.

"My administration will continue to create the enabling environment for private businesses to thrive so they can support the government in its development agenda," he emphasised.

On the economic condition in the country, he said "although the economic hardships are having a toll on Ghanaians, I am very optimistic that things will get better", adding that "these challenges too will pass" .

He implored Ghanaians to always foster unity to bring about peace and development.

Earlier, the Director of Pentecost Men's Ministry (PEMEM) and Executive Council Member of the Church of Pentecost, Reverend Vincent Anane Denteh, who preached the sermon, charged Christians and Ghanaians in general to carry the burdens of one another.

"Carrying someone's burden is not easy as it is laden with challenges but doing that fulfils the law of Christ," he said.

Preaching on the theme: "Raising Burden Bearers in Our Generation," the man of God explained burden as a "worrying responsibility".

He stressed that the nation, churches and families could progress if there were burden bearers.

According to the man of God, every individual had a dual purpose: to worship God, and secondly, to serve humanity.

"God created us to serve him and serve humanity. The combination of this two is not easy at all, but we must do it since it is a glorious affair," he added.

For his part, Dr Siaw Agyepong, on behalf of his family, used the opportunity to thank God for His mercies and favour upon the Agyepong family and particularly President Akufo-Addo, who he described as a "very good" President and all those who have mourned with them throughout the period.