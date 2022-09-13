Ghana: GMA Executive Members Tour Verna Mineral Water Facilities

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) after their facility tour at Twellium Industrial Company Limited, has concluded and endorsed Verna Mineral Water as one of the best drinking water in Ghana.

This was done after a team from the GMA examined the entire production processes through which Verna is produced till it reaches the consumer.

The National President of GMA, Dr Frank Serebour, together with the executives of the association pointed out three things that make the products stand out: The highly efficient state-of-the-art technology, stating the speed at which the machines work, production and quality control standards as well as professional, competence and committed staff.

He reiterated that Verna Mineral Water was safe for all to drink and that was why they had made a conscious effort to go into partnership with Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

"After our tour of the facility, we can confidently say that indeed Verna Mineral Water ranks amongst the best and safest bottled water on the market and this is why we have made a conscious effort to partner them," he said

The general public has also accepted Verna Mineral Water as a safe drinking water.

The brand has been awarded various awards including the water of the year at the Ghana Beverage Awards 2021, Product of the year by Ghana Manufacturing awards 2019, Safest water of the year at Ghana National Medical Excellence Awards 2020