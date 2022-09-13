Ghana: Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly to Clear Structures On Waterway

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly has said it will not back down in ensuring that structures erected along waterways within Akweteyman, Achimota and its environs are demolished.

Consequently, the Assembly has directed residents living or having structures along waterways to remove them immediately to avert flooding.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Boye Laryea, gave the warning at a Townhall meeting organised by the assembly on Friday to brief residents on activities of the assembly in the third quarter of the year.

"The way people die due to flood is unacceptable and it must be stopped, and no one should come and plead for anyone, even the chiefs should not come and plead on behalf of anyone," the MCE said.

According to Mr Laryea, sanitation was still a challenge within the assembly, which he attributed to the cause of flooding.

He observed that people still dumped rubbish and faecal matters in gutters and turned around to blame the government, an attitude he described as worrying and asked that it should stop.

The MCE also mentioned that vehicles parked along the George Walker Bush highway and on some roads within the municipality would be towed, saying, "the road is for all of us and such unauthorised parkings are dangerous, children are being knocked down due to this."

"Owners of such vehicles should be ready to pay a fine between GH₵1,500 and GH₵2,000 before their vehicles would be released to them," he added.

Mr Laryea said road blocks for events should be communicated with the assembly two weeks ahead of the programme for approval.

He also indicated that unauthorised road blocks affected commuters and residents and that it was necessary to inform the assembly for it to provide sign posts and other relevant assistance.

On security, he said the assembly had developed forms for every household in the municipality to enable landlords and the assembly have adequate information on tenants and residents.

He urged residents to be security conscious, adding that "let us all work together to ensure all are safe".