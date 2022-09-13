Kenya: Kasarani Stadium Filled to Capacity Ahead of President-Elect Ruto's Inauguration

Nairobi — The Moi Kasarani Sports Stadium is filled to the brim ahead of the the swearing-in of William Ruto as President elect.

Thousands of Kenyans streamed in to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as early as 2am for the ceremony.

The Sh200 million ceremony has been organised with military precision with screening of the attendants done two kilometres away from the stadium, and then made to go through two other security checks once in the spacious sports facility.

Those that were using vehicles were forced to alight at the footbridge opposite the Safari Park hotel, and made to line up all the way to the Thika Road Mall roundabout where the public had been asked to use that gate to access the 60,000-seater venue

President-Elect Ruto, accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, will be expected at the 60,000-seater Kasarani Stadium after 10am and will both take the oath of allegiance, and the oath of due execution of office, before signing them.

The oath of office will be administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and witnessed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.