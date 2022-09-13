Kenya: Cold Reception for Kenyatta as He Arrives to Hand Over Power to Ruto

PSCU/Capital FM
The outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta (maroon shirt) hosts President William Ruto, his deputy for 10 years.
13 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — There was no excitement at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, when outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived to have over power to his deputy William Ruto.

Compared to the heroic applause Ruto received when he made way to the stadium, accompanied by his wife Racheal, there was no applause for Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta and President-Elect Ruto have for months had a frosty relationship after the former endorsed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

Odinga lost in the August 9, 2022 polls to President-Elect Ruto.

On Monday during his farewell speech to Kenyans, President Kenyatta formally congratulated President-Elect Ruto and wished him success.

The congratulatory message came 29 days after Ruto was declared winner of the hotly contested poll by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

President Kenyatta had previously stated that he recognizes Odinga as his leader and not Ruto.

The outgoing Leader, however, struck a conciliatory tone on Monday and urged his successor to be a "unifier" of the nation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X