Nigeria: Osinbajo Arrives in Nairobi for Ruto's Inauguration

13 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Nairobi, to represent Nigeria at the Kenyan presidential inauguration.

The event, which comes up on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, will be Kenya's fifth presidential inauguration.

Mr Osinbajo was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, by former Governor of Kwale County, Salim Mvurya, Nigerian Ambassador to Kenya, Yusuf Yumusa and other senior government officials.

Deputy President, William Ruto was on 15 August, declared winner of Kenya's presidential election held on 9 August.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes or 50.49 per cent, against 6.94 million or 48.85 per cent, for his rival, Raila Odinga.

Kenya's Supreme Court, on Sept. 5, upheld Ruto's electoral victory.

The vice-president is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu.

Nigeria and Kenya, both former British colonies, enjoy good diplomatic relationship and had signed agreements on trade and agriculture, among other areas of cooperation.

