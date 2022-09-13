Nigeria: Ice Pellets Destroy Over 300 Farms in Katsina

13 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Chairman of Kafur Local Government Area in Katsina State, Garba Kanya, has confirmed that a heavy downpour accompanied by ice pellets has destroyed more than 300 farms in eight communities in the area.

The chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina that heavy rain and ice pellets lasted for over three hours and affected farms and houses in Dutsen-Kura, Kanya and Gozaki wards.

The affected communities are Gidan Sabo, Kabalawa, Unguwar Tsamiya, Dandabo, Unguwar Maigarma, Unguwar Danwada, Unguwar Wanzamai and Unguwar Fulani.

Mr Kanya said several crops mostly maize, millet, tice, soya beans and pepper were destroyed.

According to him, the crops destroyed by the disaster are worth millions of naira.

"After the incident, myself in company of some officials of the council and the District Head of Kafur, Alhaji Abdulrahman Rabe, were there to sympathize with the people.

"We were conducted round the affected farmlands to see the level of destruction, it was disturbing because many farms and crops were destroyed.

"I urged them to take the incident in good faith and seek God's intervention."

Mr Kanya said that the local council has reported the incident to the the State Emergency Management Agency for its intervention.

