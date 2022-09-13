Nigeria: Scores Displaced, Property Destroyed As Flood Ravages Communities in Ekiti

Many residents of some communities in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, were yesterday dislodged, as flood surged into their residential buildings after a torrential downpour lasted for over six hours last Sunday night.

The victims also lost valuable property in areas like Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue, Ureje, Ita Eku, and Temidire Eminrin, a suburb of Ado Ekiti metropolis located on Federal Polytechnic Road.

The heavy downpour began around 10p.m. last Sunday and subsided at about 3:22a.m. yesterday.

The incident became worse for the residents of Temidire Emirin community, as running water from Ureje River swelled and overflown the bank, thereby preventing students, civil servants and artisans from going to schools and their places of work yesterday.

The overflown bridge only subsided around 12:30p.m. to give way for residents to have access to the Ado-ABUAD-Ijan-Ekiti highway that leads to Ado Ekiti metropolis.

A resident of Temidire Emirin community, a victim of the flood, Mr. Jude Ajulo, said they were in their house sleeping when the water suddenly surged into their residence around 2a.m. and submerged their property

Ajulo revealed that the occupants of the three-bedroom bungalow had to run out when the water level was rising and threatening their lives.

He said: "This has been the occurrence every year. It happened few years ago this was before the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose dredged the Ureje River.

"The only way the government can help us is to re-dredge the river to be able to contain the running water coming down from Odo-Ado, Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue to our community.

"It is sad that our property and lives were being threatened every time we experience heavy downpour, and this shouldn't be allowed to continue."

Another resident of Oshodi community, on the Afao road, Mr. Taiwo Osaleye, appealed to the government to dredge the Elemi River that crosses the section to resolve the flood crisis.

"We have noticed that we always experience flooding anytime the Elemi River overflows its bank due to rising water level. The only thing that can bring permanent solution is for the government to help us expand the river bank, so that the safety of our lives and property can be guaranteed," he said.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Olajide Borode, said the agency had started visiting the areas affected with the intention to get first-hand information on the extent of damage caused by flooding.

The SEMA boss said: "You all know that the government of Ekiti State is serious about disaster management policy. Safety of lives and property is a priority of the current government, and we won't joke with it."