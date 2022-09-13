Nigeria: We're Ready, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyers Boast Ahead of Today's Court Appearance

Leader of the Indigenous People of BIAFRA (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has said the separatist agitator's legal team was ready for today legal battle.

Kanu is expected today at the appellate court against the federal government in Abuja.

Kanu's lawyers are expected to be spearheaded by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, according to a statement by Ejiofor on Monday.

Ejiofor made the statement after their routine visit to Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement partly read, "Today's (Monday) visit was eminently led by the legal Iroko of our time, the indefatigable Lead Counsel to Onyendu-Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

"It was a reassuring visit where details of tomorrow's (Tuesday) strategic legal fireworks was distilled by the erudite Silk.

"The legal team, ably led by Chief Ozekhome, SAN, is ready and well prepared for tomorrow's (Tuesday) outing as no stone will be left unturned.

"Kanu specially requests you all to intensify your prayers and supplications and also extended his profound love and deep sense of regards to you all."