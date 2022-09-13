West Africa: Vice-President of the West African Development Bank Arrested in France

Moustapha Ben Barka, the vice-president of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) based in Lomé, Togo, has been arrested by French authorities. He was also the former secretary-general at the presidency - equivalent to a ministerial post - when his uncle, the late Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita served as president.

The allegations against him is not officially known. Moustapha Ben Barka was in transit from Paris to South Korea when he was informed he was wanted by French authorities.

The French say an international arrest warrant was issued against him after passing through the international organization of the criminal police, Interpol. However, for the moment, there is no trace of a mandate at Interpol.