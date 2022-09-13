West Africa: Vice-President of the West African Development Bank Arrested in France

13 September 2022
allAfrica.com

Moustapha Ben Barka, the vice-president of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) based in Lomé, Togo,  has been arrested by French authorities. He was also the former secretary-general at the presidency - equivalent to a ministerial post - when his uncle, the late Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita served as president.

The allegations against him is not officially known. Moustapha Ben Barka was in transit from Paris to South Korea when he was informed he was wanted by French authorities.

The French say an international arrest warrant was issued against him after passing through the international organization of the criminal police, Interpol.  However, for the moment, there is no trace of a mandate at Interpol.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X