East Africa: EAC Golfers to Heighten Diplomatic Showdown

GOLFERS from the East African Community (EAC) and around the globe have been invited to compete in the prestigious 4th edition of the Diplomatic Golf tournament.

Preparations are going on well as the innovative tournament heads for a tee off on September 24th and 25th this year at Kili Golf Course in Arusha.

It is jointly organised by Mississippi Foundation (SOMI) and Kili Club. It is a two-day 36 holes tournament special for diplomats, Chief Executive Officers (CEO's) and besides having men and ladies' categories.

Tournament coordinator Reinfrida Rwezaura told the 'Daily News' on Monday that registration for the event has been opened and for the first time it will cover two rounds.

Rwezaura stressed that golfers have the option to play one round too.

She said that they have already sent invitations to clubs and individual golfers and registration is also available on the website, somifoundation.or.tz.

She noted the tournament has seen tremendous success thus forcing the organisers to make it a 36-holes battle from the initial 18 holes.

Emphasising, she said the event among others, aims at raising funds through the game to assist orphanages while this time around it aims to support girls with early pregnancy and enable them to go back to schools.

The event is also a platform for participants to demonstrate their outstanding golf skills and sportsmanship and it has also been part of supporting the country's efforts to boost tourism through sports.

"Door is open for those who wish to sponsor the event too, it is worth helping those in need while enjoying the beauty of course and its environment," she added.

The coordinator said that the event aims to raise funds for the children in need in Songea Municipality.

Last year over 150 took part in the event that helped three Orphanages; St Anthony Orphanage, STOF Orphanage and SWACCO Orphanage.

"We are grateful for those who have been with us in previous events, we welcome again and invite others to join the same," she said.