Nigeria: Aviation Crisis - Domestic Flight Movement Dips 215% in Q1'22

13 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

Reflecting the crisis rocking the aviation sector, the domestic flight movement witnessed a significant declined 215 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, (Q1'22) to 23,599 from 74,537 recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

However, the number of cancelled flights across the country's airports also declined to 14,130 in Q1'22, about 192.5 per cent from 41,328 flights cancelled in Q1'21.

According to Q1'22 flight data obtained by Vanguard from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Air Peace recorded the highest number of flight movements of 6,669, as well as the most number of delayed flights at 4,241 in Q1'22.

Ibom Air came second with a total number of 2,981 flight movements and 923 delayed flights. Arik Air followed with 2,955 flight movements and 1,937 delayed flights.

On the other hand, Air Peace, Dana Air and Max Air had the most delayed flights at Nigerian airports in Q1'21.

In Q1'21 Air Peace had recorded the highest number of flight movements of 17,861, as well as the most number of delayed flights of 9,908.

