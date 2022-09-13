Nigeria: Govt Frustrating Access to Funds to Clear Backlog of Salaries, Pensions - Benue Govt

Makurdi--Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, has decried the punitive actions of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against the state by frustrating the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom to access funds to offset backlog of salaries and pension of state and local government workers.

The media adviser decried the incessant media attacks on Governor Ortom by the President's media handlers who, he said, had tagged the governor an enemy, because of his position on critical national issues, insisting that the governor always spoke the minds of all Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday, when he featured on "Burning Issues" a Makurdi FM current affairs programme, Mr. Akase berated the Federal Government for victimizing and attacking the Governor for his forthrightness on critical issues like security and the welfare of the people.

He maintained that "the attacks will not stop the Governor from speaking the truth; because he has chosen to be the voice of the voiceless and a social crusader against injustice and inequality. I therefore urge the President's media handlers to take the Governor's messages and redeem the image of the President rather than making him the subject of attacks."

He accused some Benue politicians of collaborating with the Federal Government to play politics with the welfare of workers and retirees, saying "such conspirators are enemies of the state. They are collaborating and supporting the punitive action of the Federal Government to block Benue State Government from accessing the N41billion loan approved by the State House of Assembly thereby playing with the welfare of workers and retirees.

"But Governor Ortom is not relenting in his efforts. He remains committed to the welfare of the people; the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity is ongoing, despite the frustration faced by the State Government."