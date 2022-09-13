Ghana: President Signs Book of Condolence in Honour of Queen

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the British High Commission in Accra yesterday, to sign in the Book of Condolence opened in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch who ruled for seven decades died in Scotland on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. She was succeeded by her eldest child, Charles III.

In an interaction with the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, President Akufo-Addo expressed the country's condolences to the British people on the loss of their queen.

He recounted his encounter with the Queen when she visited Ghana for the second time in 1999 for a state visit

"I was in Parliament when she came to address us in Ghana in 1999. I was then a member of the opposition. I remember her presence, her friendliness especially. So it's sad that she's gone," he said.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the new British Monarch, King Charles III, and wished him well in his tenure.

"He's been with us a few occasions. He's a good friend and I'm confident that he'll do a good job," he said.

Ms Harriet Thompson expressed gratitude to the President for being the first to sign in the Book of Condolence opened in honour of the late Queen.

He described the gesture as a sign of the strong friendship between Ghana and the Great Britain.

"We appreciate it very much. I know the Queen greatly enjoyed her two visits to Ghana. There are some wonderful photos of her dancing with Ghana's first president. She treasures those memories. She's been on the throne longer than Ghana has existed. It's truly a momentous time and we really appreciate it," she said.

A state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II is due to be held at Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom on September 19.