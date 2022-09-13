Liberia: PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors Executives End Tour to Liberia

A-two-member delegation from PAMODZI (meaning 'together') Philanthropy Advisors, over the weekend, concluded a four-day assessment visit to Liberia to get on-the-spot reports on the various projects being supported in the country.

The delegation was Zambia's Director of PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors and Co-Founder, Chipo Chiiya, and Canada's Director of PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors and Co-Founder Ms. Cathy Cameron.

During Mr. Chiiya and Ms. Cameron's visit to Liberia, they toured the New Sight Eye Center (NSEC) in the 72nd Community in Paynesville, Montserrado County, the Post Basic Ophthalmic Training Program and the General Ophthalmic Association of Liberia (GOAL) including the Carolyn A. Mills School also in Paynesville and the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Speaking over the weekend after visiting several of their supported projects in some parts of Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties respectively, Zambia's Director of PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors, Chiiya, underscored that community dweller working with various organizations can buttress governments' development agenda on the African Continent.

Chiiya indicated that currently, many governments around the world mainly in Africa are navigating with the limited resources making it very difficult for them to achieve their development goals.

He stated: "But with partnership, which is key between governments and various organizations involving community dwellers, lots can be achieved that will better the living standards of the ordinary people".

The Co-founder of PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors and Zambia's Director said, with the key word partnership, this will cause no one person to be left behind because it will be working together for the common good of all.

Chiiya said the only thing needed to be done, is to work and operate with the right partners that will be transparent, trustworthy, dedicated and accountable, which is one of the surely ways all of us can buttress the efforts of our respective governments on the Continent of Africa.

He said what the delegation has seen in Liberia speaks largely about partnership and considering the level of work that New Sight Eye Center (NSEC) is doing through support receiving from PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors, adding, "I can proudly appreciate and commend their effort".

Chiiya pointed to the services being rendered by NSEC to the Liberian people including it infrastructure to personnel there is a need for more support and promised that the organization's support will not be limited to eye health, but also in other community-driven programs through New Sight Eye Center to improve the wellbeing of Liberians.

He is at the same time admonishing staffers and employees of the Center to continue the good work there are doing in reaching eye health care services to the population of the country because their services have a greater imparts.

Additionally, Chiiya stressed the fact that Mr. Robert F. Dolo is one of the Co-Founders of PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors and he is a world visionary and a key figure on the continent of Africa-an asset to Liberia's growth and development.

Meanwhile, New Sight Eye Sight Center Executive Director, Robert Dolo, has praised PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors, for it tremendous support to the entity. Mr. Dolo said the organization is partnering with the Center in the area of eye health and social services in Liberia.

He disclosed that PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors (PPA) for the past two years has upgraded the Center facility and provided funding for awareness during the COVID-19 Outbreak in the country and renovation of the Ophthalmic Training Program Dormitory. He also said that PPA is providing a US$10,000 grant to Vision Awake Africa for Development operated by Mr. Karus Hayes sponsoring 14 students at the Cuttington University undergraduate program and a US$5,000 grant to Carter-D foundation for special children towards health care and education.

Dolo also disclosed that plans are underway for the organization to support New Sight Eye Center Annex to be built shortly in rural Liberia.

He said besides support to the Center, PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors, is providing scholarships to Liberians and undertaking other meaningful projects in the country.

Dolo, who is the Executive Director of New Sight Center (NSEC), is Liberia's Director for PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors and also a Co-founder.

In one of its recent programs, PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors, with International development / Relief Services provided three (3) grants (eachUS$10,000) for COVID-19 related awareness and prevention activities in Liberia, Togo and Zambia.

The funded projects reached approximately 2,000 beneficiaries through radio programs, posters, face masks, soap, washing basins, training programs and laptops.

Currently, PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors Inc., is operating a microfinance loan project in West African State of Togo which is sustainable, and number of agriculture projects in East African nation Zambia including sanitation and education, while in Liberia its focus is eye health and social services, among others.

Co-Founders and Directors of PAMODZI Philanthropy Advisors, Inc., are of Ms. Karen King, Mr. Robert F. Dolo, Ms. Cathy Cameron and Mr. Chipo Chiiya.