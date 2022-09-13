Liberia: Govt Accountants, Comptrollers Clinch IPSAS 2017 Phase-Two Training

Comptrollers and Accountants spending entities of government have concluded International Public Sectors Accounting Standards 2017 phase two training in the Port City of Buchanan Grand Bassa County.

The three-day gathering ran from Thursday, September 8 - Saturday, September 10.

The training is part of ongoing efforts initiated and organized by the Comptrollers and Accountant General Department at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

It was under the theme: " Ensuring Compliance in Reporting" with funding from African Development Bank IPFMR Project two.

The Project seeks to improve efficiency among Comptrollers and Accountants for sound financial reporting through 2017 International Public Sectors Accounting Standards across government ministries and agencies.

At the close of the gathering, the Deputy Comptrollers and Accountant General-physical Audit, Attorney Steve Joe-Joe spoke on behalf of the Comptrollers and Accountant General Department Janga Kowo.

Attorney Joe-Joe said the Comptrollers and Accountant General Department's full responsibility is to ensure accountants and comptrollers have the right skills and capacity to report on a timely basis.

He said building the capacity of accountants and comptrollers every quarter will help improve their skills, knowledge and efficiency to prepare their financial statements.

The Public Financial Management law required accountants and comptrollers to prepare financial statements on dates and times.

In separate remarks, Lead Facilitators, Senior Accountant James M. Barbu and Reporting Accountant, Timale Zizivily, disclosed that since the pronouncement of cash basis IPSAS changed from 2003-to 2017, they have been providing more training for MACs comptrollers on the usage of IPSAS template in preparing the financial report.