Ghana: Football Bigwigs, Chiefs, Top Politicians Flood Fianoo Wife's Funeral

Hordes of eminent football and sports personalities as well as top politicians paid their last respects to the wife of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Grace Congregation) at Tema Community 11, on Saturday.

Mrs Vida Odofoley Fianoo was laid to rest at a private ceremony at the La Public Cemetery in Accra. She was 65.

Though a solemn occasion, the heavily-attended funeral turned out to be a feast of reunion as many high-profile politicians, journalists, distinguished football and sports administrators, who had probably not met or seen each other in a long while, got the opportunity to exchange pleasantries.

They cracked jokes, shook hands, hugged and blew kisses at each other. It was a gratifying sight to behold.

But for the principally black attire that swallowed up the funeral grounds, it was difficult to decipher what really the occasion was tailored for.

Some of the notable personalities that were spotted were - in no particular order, Mr Mustapha Ussif, Youth and Sports Minister, Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of UPSA and ex-Ghana Black Stars management committee member, Executive Chairman of the Accra 2023 African Games Committee, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, and his members, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr Kwabena Yeboah, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Mr Kurt Okraku, former Vice Presidents of the GFA, Mr George Afriyie and Mr Fred Pappoe as well as Mr Kennedy Agyepong of Kenpong Travel and Tours fame.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others were Roads and Highway Minister, Mr Amoako Atta, Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Mr Kwame Asiamah - former Youth and Sports Minister, Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Representatives of the Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyemang Badu I, MCE for the Keta Municipal Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, DCE for the Anlo District Assembly, Mr Seth Yormewu, Head of Local Government Services, Ing Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Herbert Krapa, and former MP for Tema West, Mr Kofi Brako.

Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, though was not there in person, sent a donation of GH¢10,000 in support of the funeral.

The Chief Justice of Ghana (Mr Kwasi Anin-Yeboah) was represented by the Appeal Court Judge, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah.

Scores of former national team players from many generations were also not left out of the somber occasion.

There were the likes of Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Daniel Addo (Darling boy), Emmanuel Duah, Samuel Kissih, Augustine Arhinful, Ablade Kumah, C.K Akonnor and Sowah Ghartey among many others.

Meanwhile, Mr Fianoo, who was the Welfare Officer when Ghana won its first ever World Cup in 1991 with the Black Starlets (national U-17 football team), has expressed a heart-felt appreciation to all who turned out or contributed in diverse ways towards the success of the funeral.

"It's been an unimaginable show of love and affection and I can only thank God to bless all of you and the media for your support," Mr Fianoo, himself a trained journalist, told the Times Sports yesterday.