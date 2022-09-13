Ghana: Berekum Chelsea Beat Faisal to Go Top

Berekum Chelsea climbed to the summit of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) after posting a 2-0 win over King Faisal in their match day one game played at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

A goal in each half from Mezack Afriyie on 11 minutes and Awuah Dramani in the 57th minute was all the 2011 GPL champions needed to snatch all three points with a superior goal aggregate.

With their Golden City Park rejected by the Club Licensing Board, Chelsea took just 11 minutes at their adopted venue to break the deadlock through Afriyie who latched on a cross from the left by Awuah Dramani to tap home.

The goal brought some spark into the game as both teams tried to outdo each other for control.

Back from recess, the host probed for more goals but found goalkeeper Abdul Jabal Adams a hard nut to break with his outstanding saves.

However, on the 58th minute, he was beaten by Dramani who tapped home a rebound from close range.

King Faisal who was playing under the technical instruction of Assistant Coach BrankoBozovic fought hard to redeem a goal but their efforts were thwarted by the Chelsea defence.

Chelsea will next trek to Samreboi to play as guest of new entrants FC Samartex 1996 on Sunday while King Faisal obligeAduana Stars on the same day at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.