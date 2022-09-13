Ghana: Four More Years for Cricket Boss

The Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) on Saturday re-elected incumbent president Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Asare to serve another four years at the helm of affairs of the body at the elective congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Asare polled 24 out of 26 votes to beat his challenger Dramanu Awudu, who received two votes.

Incumbent vice-president, Oscar Provencal, maintained his position after polling 25 votes, leaving his challenger James Atsu Gohoho with a single vote.

Madam Angela Cassandra Allotey polled 26 votes to stay put as treasurer, leaving her opponent Jones Etse Gohoho with no votes.

Henry Benjamin Ackom had 23 votes; Vinod Punnackal, 19 votes and Francis Ayikai Okine got 14 votes to be elected as executive members of the association.

In his victory speech, Mr Asare thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in them and assure all that they were going to work very hard to compliment what the delegates have been able to give them.

"I'm encouraged together with the team that you have reposed confidence in us and we will reciprocate and justify that by working assiduously and transparently for Cricket in Ghana."

He noted that the next four years will see his administration focus more on infrastructure development. "We want to be sure that we would get some appropriate type of playing area for us to be able to use as a platform to develop our game."

"In the same vein, we would make a vigorous effort to upscale our development for capacity building; so that we get more knowledgeable people around to support what Ghana should do," he added.