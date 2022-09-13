Ghana: Acquah, 31 Others for WISA Awards

Thirty-two female and male sports personalities will be rewarded on Saturday, September 24 at the 2022 edition of the Women in Sports Association (WISA) awards to be held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event will seek to award participants that excelled in various fields including media, both active and retired athletes and administrators.

Among the high profile personalities announced for an award was Prof Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

A statement signed by Madam Gloria Commodore, President of WISA, mentioned Birmingham Commonwealth Games long jump medalist, Deborah Acquah and Madam Ethel Jacks, a former national Table Tennis queen.

The winners include Madam Sarah Lotus Asare for the promotion of girls boxing, Patience Ofei, organizer for Greater Accra region Keep Fit Clubs Association, Joana Afua Mensah, Producer/News Editor UTV, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, a high jumper, Beauty Fiator, visual impairment, Seth Dzidzornu Blind School and Nina Akosua Efedi Okoroafor, a social worker in Goal Sports.

Others include Larnuel Veronica and Abigail Tetteh from the Netball Federation of Ghana, Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah, CEO, Ridge City Women Football Club, women's wing of the Rugby League Federation Ghana, Rosebud Ennin, Senior Private Secretary, Technical Department, NSA, Vivian Mawufemor Dougblor, Director of Sports Development, NSA and Mrs Gifty Horsu-Fianu, Director of Sports, Eastern Region, NSA.

The rest are Nii Akramah Tagoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tagoe's Kitchen and Catering Services at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Abraham Nkansah, Supporters Leader/Football Coach, Die-Hard Supporters Union, Dr Harriet Naki Amui, First Vice Chairperson of Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Mrs Abigail Mckorley, CEO Beebies Events Ghana, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II Founder/CEO, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC and Head Coach, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC, Nana Joe Adarkwa.

Also expected to receive special awards from the media front include Mr Samuel Adotey Boakye Buckman (Dada Oliseh), Photo/Sports Journalist, Mrs Mavis Amanor Avornyor, Sports Journalist, Multimedia Group Limited, Abigail Sena Sosu, Sports Journalist, GTV Sports+, Nana Ama Agyeman, Sports Journalist, GH One TV, Esther Abankwa of Angel TV/FM and Senynuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh, Photo/Sports Journalist.

Others receiving awards for their contribution include Madam Christiana Genevieve Dodoo, a former Secretary General/Handball (NSA), Madam Angelina Ocran, former Director of Sports (CEPS), Madam Grace Armah, former national athlete/Olympian and Madam Cynthia Akweley Lamptey, a former goalkeeper, Football/Handball (GNFS).