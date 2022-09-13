Ghana: Govt Commends Vodafone Ghana for Driving Digital Growth

13 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has lauded Vodafone Ghana for supporting the youth in developing core digital skills that add value to their careers and ventures.

The Deputy Minister commended the telecommunications network during her opening remarks at the Vodafone Skills Fair held in Accra.

The Minister added that she was especially impressed with Vodafone's support for the government's agenda of driving digital growth among the youth.

According to her, Vodafone Ghana has shown this commitment over the years by partnering with the Ministry to embark on various initiatives such as the Girls in ICT programme, the Tertiary Digital Innovation programme, and others.

While applauding Vodafone for hosting the Skills Fair, she urged the youth to take advantage of the platform to gain digital skills that would prepare them for future challenges.

"We thank you, Vodafone Ghana, for your support over the years. We encourage you, the youth, to take up this space. Pay attention, ask questions, and be relevant. Thank you, Vodafone Ghana, for supporting our youth, making them digital citizens, and making them secure online," she added.

The Vodafone Skills Fair is a flagship corporate social responsibility programme championed by Vodafone. It creates a platform for young Ghanaians to connect with experienced professionals who have built enviable careers in their respective fields.

