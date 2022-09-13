Ghana: KGL Foundation Under-17 Champs League Underway

13 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The second edition of the KGL Foundation Under-17 Inter Club Champions League kicked off at the Madina Astro Turf on Saturday.

The national Juvenile Championship, which brings together champions of the 10 regions, kicked off in grand style with Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Simeon Okraku, Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong and former international Augustine Arhinful performing the ceremonial kick off after a colourful opening ceremony.

Three matches were played on the day with some eye-catching displays from the teams in Group A. The KGL Foundation U-17 champions - an initiative of the GFA, kicked off last year with Accra-based MAL FC beating Desidero in the final to win the maiden edition.

The competition is aimed at bringing together the best teams from the Regional Juvenile Leagues to compete for honours at the national level.

