Ghana: Advanced Management and Administration Course Ends At Winneba

Thirty-two persons have successfully undergone a week-long training in Sports Management and Administration at the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba.

The Advanced certificate course was on the theme: "Moving sports to the next level through human resource development."

Closing the programme, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Adams, Director for Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (PBMED) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), applauded the participants for choosing the right path of building their competencies.

He stated that the MOYS was doing everything possible to ensure the NSC was transformed from its current state.

Alhaji Sani commended the NSC for its commitment to its core mandate adding that "sports has moved from being a recreation to a serious business, so the Ministry is thinking global. The MOYS is working hard to ensure experienced people are trained to handle the sports sector."

Acting Director for the NSC, Mr Noah Bukari, expressed his appreciation to the MOYS for their continuous support to the NSC's programmes.

He gave an assurance that the NSC would continue to walk the path of training to ensure the sector was equipped with competent human resource.

Mr Bukari encouraged participants to go out with the knowledge acquired to make the required change in the sports sector.

Instructors for the course were Dr Austin Luguterrah, Head of Department, Physical Education, and Sports Studies at the University of Ghana and Dr Daniel Apaak, senior lecturer, Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at the University of Cape Coast.

Participants were lectured on sports management, sports marketing and sponsorship, contemporary sports leadership, among other topics.