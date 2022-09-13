Gambia: Long-Term Climate Strategy Validated

The Climate Change Secretariat alongside Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) and partners last Friday validated the county's Draft Long-Term Climate Neutral Development Strategy 2050 (LTS) document at a ceremony held at Ocean Bay Hotel.

It could be recalled that the start of the process for developing Gambia's LTS was launched by the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources on 17 January 2022.

Officials believe the development of the LTS country-led is crucial, and that upon its formulation it is validated by key stakeholders, ensuring that it is 'fit-for-purpose'.

In an effort to put long-term goals of the Paris Agreement into practice, countries are invited to formulate and communicate long-term, low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDS), also referred to as Long Term Strategies (LTS).

Welcoming the gathering, Ebrima Jawara, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), who also doubles as the LTS National Coordinator, said that the development of the LTS was in 2 phases.

"The first phase was from June 2021 to December 2021 and the second phase from January 2022 to November 2022."

DPS Jawara reminded that in February 2022, Pakau Consultancy was appointed to be the lead writer for the elaboration of the LTS.

"Also, in February 2022 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the American International University West Africa (AIUWA), MECCNAR, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MOFEA), and the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), thus appointing AIUWA as the Legacy Partner during the implementation of the LTS, primarily running point in capacity building activities."

He thanked the 2050 Pathways Platform for funding the development of the LTS document.

Juldeh Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary at MOFEA, representing the Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, described the validation as timely in supporting the global response to the threat of climate change and to advance the implementation of The Gambia's commitments under the Paris Agreement, which he added, is a legally binding international treaty on climate change, ratified by The Gambia in 2016.

She explained that in order to reach zero emission by 2050, there is a need for integration of the goals of carbon neutrality into economic and fiscal measures and called for the participation of all stakeholders across all sectors and society.

Also speaking, Alieu Njie, Permanent Secretary (PS) of MECCNAR, said despite contributing less than 0.01% to global greenhouse gas emissions, The Gambia, particularly its historic capital city Banjul, is identified globally as being one of the country's most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

However, PS Njie maintained that The Gambia has demonstrated strong ambition and led the way in combating climate change, by submitting a Second National Determined (NDP2) in 2021.

The Gambia, he added, has developed an ambitious plan for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

However, the journey, he further added, does not stop at the strategy and planning levels.

"We must implement the LTS and other complementary plans and strategies in a smart and holistic manner."

Rohey John-Manjang, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, thanked all the stakeholders who contributed towards the successful development of the LTS, leading to its validation.

She assured of the full support of President Barrow and his entire Government in the fight against climate change, further calling for the involvement of every Gambian in this noble endeavor, as climate change does not discriminate when it comes to destroying lives and livelihoods.

The pathways for mitigating and adapting to climate change, she added, would require heavy investment, adding that even though The Gambia's greenhouse gas emissions were negligible, the country has a moral obligation to be in the forefront of the fight against the devastating impacts of climate change.