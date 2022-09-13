Gambia/Senegal: U-20 Surrender WAFU Trophy to Senegal

The Gambia U-20 team on Sunday surrendered the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament trophy to Senegal U-20 team.

The young Scorpions lost to the young Terranga Lions 1-0 in a tightly contested final played at the Stade Olympique.

The Gambia U-20 team came for revenge against Senegal U-20 team to retain their WAFU Zone A U-20 football championship trophy but the young Scorpions slipped to Senegal U-20 team 1-nil to surrender the sub-regional football tournament trophy to the young Terranga Lions.

The Gambia U-20 team and Senegal U-20 team both secured their places in the 2023 Africa U-20Youth Championship to be hosted by Egypt, after beating Mali and Mauritania in their respective semi-final matches.