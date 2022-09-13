Gambia: Njumbulakolong FC Win Badibou Conteh Kunda Football Tournament

13 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Njumbulakolong Football Club was on Saturday crowned champions of the Badibou Conteh Kunda football tournament in North Bank Region after defeating Dai Kanuma 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time.

The match was played on a rainy Saturday afternoon after two of the most successful teams in Badibou Conteh Kunda played a highly contested game in NBR.

According to many fans, the weekend game was one of the most exciting finals in recent decades in the history of Conteh Kunda football. Both teams are named after historical places in the village.

Unfortunately, due to the rain and nature of the playing ground, the final was almost unplayable. The game was delayed for almost 25 minutes before kickoff but that never stopped fans from coming to the field in their large numbers.

As winners, Njumbulakolong FC was awarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D5, 000, while runners up, Dai Kanuma received a consolation prize of D3, 000.

