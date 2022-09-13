Gambia: GRA Boss Hails Media

The commissioner general of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe has hailed the contribution of the media in helping GRA improve tax compliance.

He made this remark during an interview with the media at his office recently.

He stated that the contribution of the media has made significant improvement in tax compliance.

He therefore, praised the media for the partnership with the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in the awareness creation on the importance of tax payment to the government.

He stated that GRA alone cannot do it. "The contribution of the media in ensuring compliance is key and is no small measure as far as GRA and revenue collection is concerned."

He said GRA is mandated to collect revenue on behalf of the government for national development. He said once the money is collected, GRA sends the money directly to the Central Bank and then the government decides how to use it for the benefit of the citizenry.

"So therefore we are all in this development together. We help each other either in terms of the information to get where we cannot go and that's what you do for us and the taxpayers' education is really helping, and because of the newspapers and the other media houses a lot of people are coming on board to make their tax payment."

"If it's GRA alone, it will be difficult for to get to certain corners but using the either the radio stations, the televisions or the newspapers then the message will go within and outside the country."