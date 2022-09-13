Gambia: U.S. Based-Gambian Launches Hajj & Umrah Travel Agency in the Gambia

In his quest to making Hajj and Umrah accessible and convenient to Gambians, Ousman Jammeh, a native of Jarra Tonyataba in the Lower River Region (LRR), who is currently living in the United States of America (U.S.A.), has established Hajj and Umrah travel agency in The Gambia.

Mr. Jammeh, who studied Islam at a well-recognised university in Medinah Saudi Arabia, also owns a travel agency in the United States of America (U.S.A.) named: "American Foundation Hajj and Umrah" which has been recognised and certified by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

In an exclusive interview with The Point, Jammeh said: "The travel agency that I established in the U.S. is recognised by the Saudi government. The Saudi Hajj Ministry has given the company a licence to operate Hajj and Umrah in the U.S.A."

His travel agency in the U.S., he added, had principles in the way they do their work which earned them recognition in the U.S.A., saying: "We have been recognised because of the tremendous work we do. We decided to open another branch in The Gambia with the objective of helping Gambians."

"With the level of our experience in the travel air ticketing globally and including Hajj and Umrah Service, our company will do everything possible in ensuring that Gambians who choose my company for their traveling needs enjoy all their rights among others. Therefore, I would like to urge all Gambians to come forward and buy Air tickets at our Office."

"We have experience in the Hajj and Umrah business for over three decades. It's because of our experience and the trust our customers have on us, that's why many people approached us to bring this company to the country in order to help Gambians as well. We have good contact with the Saudi government."

Mr. Jammeh recalled that his company has over the past years participated in nation building, as they have donated bags of cement among other materials to needy people in the country. "We will replicate the good work that we do in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. in the country. I can assure you all that we will make Hajj and Umrah convenient and accessible to all Gambians in a manner that has never happened in the country."

"What's more important is that let's work together as Gambians and partake in the development of the country so that we can help our people. Therefore, I am urging Gambian to come and buy tickets with us so that they can perform their Hajj and Umrah easily without encountering any difficulties. I have vast experience in this business and I am committed to making it easy for Gambians."