Gambia: GWA, Red Cross Train Wrestling Coaches, Referees On First Aid

13 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) in partnership with The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) on Saturday held a day-long First Aid training for wrestling referees, coaches and other members of the medical unit of the association.

The training, which took place at the President International Awards Scheme (PIA) hall was intended to build the capacities of 50 participants, who play a very crucial role in the wrestling sports due to their positions.

Trainees were exposed to basic first aid procedures, amongst others by Lamin Bojang (Kanifing Municipal Regional First Aid Coordinator). The knowledge gained is expected to enable them to be able to contain or at least minimise the risk of health risk and dangers, especially when accidents occur.

According to the association, the training is expected to give referees and coaches the tools to prevent situations from becoming worse.

"In some situations if a patient does not receive basic first aid care immediately their situation will deteriorate often rapidly. As such a trained person is capable of serving a life and can make a world of difference," it added.

