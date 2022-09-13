Gambia: Medina Utd Win Lamin Curtain Raiser

13 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Medina United was on Sunday crowned champions of the 2021-2022 Lamin Sports Development Association (LSDA) Super Cup after beating Hartem FC in a final played at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field.

The final was graced by football enthusiasts in and around Lamin as well as several high profound dignitaries.

Both sides started the game in good shape as they looked positive, threatening and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but could not hit each other's net thus the game ended goalless.

This eventually pushed the game into post-match penalty shootout which ended 6-5 in favor of Medina United.

As champions, Medina United went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D6, 000, whilst runners-up, Hartem FC received a consolation prize of D4, 000.

Dominic Mendy of Medina United was named Man of the Match, while the best player award went to Musa Ngum of Hartem FC.

