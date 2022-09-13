Gambia: IBU, GRTS Discuss Role of Media in Promoting Peaceful Coexistence

Jeddah-based Islamic Broadcasting Union (IBU) in collaboration with the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) last Monday gathered for a four-day forum at the African Princess Hotel to discuss the important role of the media in promoting peaceful coexistence as a way of combating terrorism and protecting youths from radicalisation and drug abuse.

Malick Jeng, Director General, the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), thanked Islamic Broadcasting Union for the trust and support extended to the national broadcaster, saying the importance of the forum cannot be overemphasized.

DG Jeng further underscored the importance of peace, reminding that without peace there cannot any meaningful development.

"No one can promote peace more than the media in this forum, so lets us use this forum as an inspiration for greater effort to promote peace and also discourage our youths from drug abuse."

Essa Darboe, President of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, called on people to always advocate and participate in preaching peace in Islam, further describing the forum as timely.