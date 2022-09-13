Gambia: Human Rights Committee of National Assembly Tours Detention Facilities Across Gambia

Members of the Human Rights Committee of the National Assembly have recently visited detention facilities across the country. The visit was aimed at getting first-hand information about the conditions of detention centres across the country.

The chairperson of committee, Hon. Madi M.K. Ceesay noted the visit is not a witch-hunting exercise but to avail the committee first-hand information on the status of Human Rights compliance on the handling of detainees.

Improvements on this aspect are noted by the honourable Members who bear the duty to ensure compliance with human rights regulations by the Prison and the Police.

In the same vein, the members of the National Assembly recently led a symbolic tree planting exercise in the North Bank Region (NBR) as part of activities designed for a nationwide outreach programme in the 2022 legislative year.

The governor of North Bank Region (NBR), Lamin Saidykhan, who hosted the exercise said that the trees planted by the Select Committee on Regional Government, Lands, Ombudsman and IEC is a great contribution to mitigate climate change.

"This move by the people's representatives is also expected to serve as directive towards a massive reforestation by the people of the region." The National Assembly stated on its Facebook page.

"The Select Committee is among three others currently on tour of oversight functions on various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in accordance with sections 102 and 109 of the Constitution and clause 95 of the Standing Orders."

The committee led by Chairman Sulayman Jammeh had earlier during the day engaged officials of Kerewan Area Council on the status of projects being implemented under their authority.