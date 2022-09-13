Gambia: APP Appoints Ebou Gaye As SG

13 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

"Following the resignation of Dr. Bai Biran Jagne as Secretary General and Party Leader of the All Peoples Party (APP), the National Executive of the Party held an emergency meeting on Sunday 11th September 2022 and appointed Mr. Ebou K. Gaye as Acting Secretary General and Party Leader until the next congress when a new Leader will be elected."

Meanwhile, "Following series of progress review meetings, the Executive Body of All PEOPLES PARTY (APP) agreed among other things that, successful implementation of the Party's new reform agenda would require leadership change.

Therefore, the Party welcomes and accepts the voluntary resignation of Dr. Bai Biran Jagne former Secretary General and Party Leader. Whiles thanking him for his services to the Party, the Executive also wish him all the best in his new engagements.

Acting on the powers vested on it by the Party constitution, the National Executive of APP in an emergency meeting held on Sunday 11 September 2022, appointed Mr. Ebou K Gaye as Acting Secretary General and Party Leader until the next congress when a substantive holder will be elected. On behalf of all members of the Party, we congratulate Hon. Gaye in his role as Acting Secretary General and Party Leader and wish him success in his new role as SG and Party Leader."

