Rwandan Players Abroad - Imanishimwe Excels in Confederation Cup

It was a good weekend for Rwandan players abroad compared to last weekend as the majority of the players were able to get enough playing time.

The likes of Rafael York, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Joel Mugisha and Meddie Kagere were all in good form for their respective clubs. Times Sport brings to you a complete wrap up of performances of Rwandan players abroad.

CAF Confederation Cup

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe was superb for 90 minutes for AS FAR Rabat who drew 1-1 with Remo Stars. Fellow countryman Thierry Manzi did not make the FAR Rabat match day squad.

Midfielder Ally Niyonzima was introduced in the second half as his club Bumamuru FC lost 3-0 in Ethiopia to Fasil Ketema

Sweden

Rafael York put up a solid performance in midfield for AFC Eskilstuna who went away to beat Trelleborgs by one goal to nothing.

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka played 83 minutes for Zimbru Chisinau before being substituted as they stayed at home and drew 3-3 with SF. Gheorge.

Luxembourg

Central midfielder Sven Kalisa was a full timer for Etzella Ettelbruck who were beaten 4-0 by Hesperange.

Belgium

In the Belgian second tier league, midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana once again failed to make the KMSK Deinze squad in their 2-1 defeat to RDMW 47.

Samuel Gueulette was not involved in Raal La Louviere 1-0 defeat to Tienen due to injury.

Norway

At the Alfheim stadium, winger Joel Mugisha lasted 90 minutes for Bodo Glimt who lost by three goals to two to Tromso.

Elsewhere in the third league, goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was in post for Strommen IF humiliated Arendal by five goals to nil.

19-year-old Emmanuel Gisa was also in action for Pots Greenland who drew 2-2 with Fram Larvik

England

Noam Emeran and George Lewis Ishimwe were not in action this weekend as all football activities in England were suspended following the death of the Queen.

Tanzania

Experienced striker Meddie Kagere lasted full throttle for Singida Big Stars who drew goalless with Dodoma Jiji.