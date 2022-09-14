Nigeria: Egbin Power Appoints Bounour As CEO

Mr Bounour's appointment is expected to accelerate Egbin's ongoing transformation and propel the company's energy mix transition towards enhanced environmental sustainability.

Egbin Power Plc, a subsidiary of Sahara Group, has announced the appointment of Mokhtar Bounour as Chief Executive Officer, a notice by the company said on Tuesday.

The appointment was approved by the company's board, the notice by the company.

The Lagos-based thermal plant powers over 20 million homes and businesses.

"Mr Bounour's appointment would accelerate Egbin's ongoing transformation and propel the company's energy mix transition towards enhanced environmental sustainability," the board said.

Mr Bounour holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, a Masters degree in management and leadership, business administration and international relations.

Prior to this, he worked in Europe for the better part of his career, and led Fertiberia Spain as CEO of Fertial and thereafter, became business development director for Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

With 24 years of experience across Africa, Europe and Middle-East, Mr Bounour led multi-functional teams in operations and maintenance, power generation and fertilizers plants.

He is multilingual, being fluent in French, English and Spanish - an attribute that is expected to further propel diversity at Egbin Power which has employees from different nationalities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His experience cuts across setting strategic direction for revamping, rehabilitation and management of change, contracts management, formulation, integration and auditing with implementation of effective customer coordination.

Others include, sales, business development projects, engineering and turn over acceptance policies, procedures and systems management for organizations.

Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group said the appointment would also lead plant optimisation strategies and spearhead the company's emissions reduction and resource efficiency targets.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Bounour said he was delighted at the opportunity to steer the future of the "iconic African power plant".

He added that his interactions with the Board indicate that "the future holds a firm promise of unparalleled growth and sustained world-class performance in Egbin."