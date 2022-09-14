Liberia: 'Do Not Give Out in Pursuing Education'

A former Representative candidate in Montserrado County District # 3 Patrick Komoyan is urging Liberian students to continue pursuing a quality education.

Speaking during the program marking the 18th Convocation and graduation of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School in Paynesville, Mr. Komoyan told the graduate not to give up in pursuing their education, stressing that it will prepare them for better living.

He noted that it is not how many times a student fails, but the ability to keep pursuing them to achieve a such an objective in acquiring knowledge.

"Former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf contested in 1997, she did not make it, in 2005 she contested and became the first female president of Africa because she did not give up", Komoyan said.

He further told the graduate that it was because of the persistence by President George M. Weah that made him to become the first footballer in Africa and the world and later to be democratically elected president of a nation.

According to him, those young Liberians who did not focus on their education are now engaged into criminality in the various communities.

He further challenged parents not to relent in investing in their children's education, if they are to positively contribute to the development of the country.

The Alternative National Congress Executive expressed gratitude to the administration of the school for preparing the young people who are now going to pursue higher education.

Komoyan appreciated mothers for their role in supporting their children's education, emphasizing that most of the men are not concerned about their children's education, but mothers are always concerned about their children's education.

Also speaking, the valedictorian, the 18th Convocation and graduation of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School Yassah Weafar told the gathering that it is through education that they as young people can impact society positively.

Yassah said, the foundation of any development of a country is through education, highlighting that education is key to every human capital.

She extolled the Administration of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School for providing them quality education that has allowed every one of the graduating class to pass the West African Senior Certificate Examination.

Moreover, the Principal of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School, Pastor. Alfred Sondoe extended sincere thanks to all the members and faculty of the school.

"I surely accept their tireless efforts and courage that has helped us overcome these many challenges that could have impeded us from reaching this far. I admonish you to continuously do your best in molding the minds of our feature leaders", he said.

Pastor Sondoe challenged the students that leaving the walls of the school was just the first step to the world and the beginning of their academic journey.

"Do not feel that you have known all, choosing to be educated is the best choice in life, as it is the only gift that can be owned by one person, no one can take away what you have learned until death. If you end high school today, do not be complacent "he said.

The Principal of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School further expressed gratitude to the parents of the graduates for the level of assistance giving to their children urging them to keep on by ensuing that the dream that they as parents have for their children are realized.

"Bear in mind that children are empty vessel , what you put in them, is what they give to you, your best investment in your children means that they will be dependable people in your families, community , and larger society , please keep doing your best for them", he said.

He called on all well-wishers to help support their children to further their education.