Liberia: MANCO Boss Extols 'Made in Liberia Imprint'

The Leadership and members of the Progressive Market Women Association of Liberia, located in Duala Bushrod Island, have paid homage to the Chief Executive Officer of Mano Manufacturing Company, Assad Fadel.

Speaking Saturday, September 10, 2022 during an honoring program, the Chairlady of the Progressive Market Women Association, Ada Oha said their decision to honor the CEO of MANCO was based on his continued efforts to improve the lives of Liberians.

"We have called on honorable Fadel to appreciate him for the numerous contributions he has made to us.

According to her, marketers are no longer going through difficulties to get their goods due to the effective working of MANO Company's ability to have its products at all times under the abled leadership of Mr. Fadel.

"We are all business people; we are always seeking to see someone like you among us", she said.

Madam Oha further recounted that during the Ebola epidemic that took the lives of many people, the MANCO Company stood with the people of Liberia by keeping their products on the market.

She appealed for support from Mr. Fadel to complete their building project at the newly constructed Duala market by President George Weah.

Their request was accepted by Mr. Assad. The estimate of the roofing is said to be over four thousand United States dollars.

Madam Oha also disclosed that during the undertaking of the Duala Market project done with the support of the Liberian leader, all of their structures were destroyed, something that pushed them into serious difficulties that resulted to the death of some of their members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said it is their prayer that as they engaged in the undertaking of their shops' project if completed, they will be appreciated by those who will come to their aid including Mr. Fadel.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of Mano Manufacturing Company, Fadel expressed gratitude to the Progressive Market Women Association of Liberia for recognizing the impactful contributions his company is engaged in to for the transformation of the country through the business sector.

"I inherited the business from my father. My father came to Liberia in 1960 as a chemist, when I asked my father what kept him in Liberia, he will tell you that the people in Liberia are very friendly", he said.

Mr. Fadel said he is a Liberian by choice, stressing that when he interacts with Liberians, mostly those who are engaged into visionary activities, he is comfortable collaborating with such a group.

He assured the women of Liberia of MANCOs fullest support to complete their project.

"We have to understand the appreciation of this group, this is something that is very big, we can even make it bigger," he said.

According to him, Mano Manufacturing Company has been in Liberia since 1969 and has been producing quality products proudly made in Liberia.

"We have to love our own, when we say made in Liberia, we must patronize made in Liberia, because made in Liberia means it is Liberia brothers and sisters are making the products, we have to be very careful, we have to love our own, there are lots of products coming from outside and they are not of good quality, "he said.