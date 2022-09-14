Liberia: Lba Final Set for Friday As SKD Gym

Monrovia — The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) grand finals will kick off on Friday, September 16, at the Basketball GYM in Paynesville in all categories of the league ranging from 3rd to 1st divisions in the male category and women's division of the LBA national league.

In the male first division, Bushrod Bulls will take on defending champions, Mighty Barrolle while Barnesville Dragons and Visioneers lock horns in the male 2nd division category of the league.

Fast-rising Bushrod Bulls made history by reaching its first final since their promotion to the First Division in 2017.

While champions Mighty Barrolle is on the verge of title defense which they won last season.

Both teams won 2-0 in a best-of-three series. Bushrod Bulls defeated NPA Pythons for a record five times in a season and have been considered title favorites. Mighty Barrolle did the same with Invincible Eleven by defeating them in all their meetings this season.

Tongues are already wagging on who's the title favorite is. Bushrod Bulls though a favourite because of their dominance over Barrolle this season but are still considered the underdogs.

In the 3rd division, Vision Shooters and Spartacus will meet each other in the best of five series like any other finals of the league.

While Invincible Eleven female squad and commissioners will meet in the women's final.

The finals according to LBA, will run from 16th day of September to October 2, 2022.

Invincible Eleven female team will be looking to dethrone defending Champions Commissioners. Both teams defeated their opponents 2-0 in a best-of-three series. IE girls won over Vision Angels while Commissioners had an easier outing over Desert Ladies.

Commissioners are set to regain their championship.

It has been an exciting season so far with the break and twist. As the season gets closer to its end, all basketball lovers will be expecting is nothing but explosions.