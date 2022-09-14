Liberia: LFA Visits Female Pan-African Winner

The Liberia Football Association, (LFA) visited the winners of the female Pan-African Football Championship, Addo Mills High School today, 13 September to appreciate the school and encourage others females following Mills' triumph in the first edition of the competition in July.

Addo Mills High School based on Barnesville Road, Gardnersville scooped the top prize for the first edition of the female Pan-African School Championship sponsored by CAF.

3rd Vice President Jodie Seton led the LFA delegation which included Women Football Desk Officer Aletha Massaquoi, Grassroots Football Coordinator Barrent Karr, Ambassadors FC President Doris Bedell, Hippo Vice President Snamie Tarkor and LFA Marketing Officer Adeline Jebboe.

EC Seton appreciated the school and officials for coming up on top amongst 14 other schools and motivated the girls to continuously play football with the slogan "learn today and lead tomorrow".

"We want to say to the officials and players of Addo Mills you were crowned champions out of 14 participants which deserved a big hand of applauds.

"It showed that you were prepared and we're asking you to encourage your friends that football is an everybody-sport and all should participate without shame that you will be called tomboy," EC Seton added.

LFA 3rd Vice President also inspired players of Addo Mills to serve as ambassadors who will encourage more girls to play football, a tool of empowerment.

"We're not only looking at girls playing on the pitch but also during and after playing... we want to see you as an example while building team spirit and empowering oneself," Madam Seton furthered.

The 3rd Vice President also cautioned the players of Addo Mills to be discipline while playing the game which will make them to learn today and lead tomorrow.

At the close of the brief ceremony, the LFA presented 10 footballs to the female Pan-African High School champions which she said should be vital in preparation for upcoming tournaments.

The authority expressed gratitude for the visit of the LFA following their exploits in the maiden edition of the tournament.

The Pan-African Football Championship in both male and female categories was piloted in Lineria last June following the visit of CAF President Patrice Motsepe to Liberia in 2021.