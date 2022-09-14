Ghana: 59th International Association of Women Police Confab Opens in Canada

Ontario — Hundreds of policewomen drawn from about 70 countries, including Ghana, have gathered in Niagara Falls in Ontatrio, Canada for the 59th International Association of Women Police (IAWP) conference.

The five-day event which opened on Monday on theme "Connect, empower, lead" seeks to strengthen, unite and raise the capacity of women in police around the world.

It is being hosted by the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement (OWLE), the Niagara Regional Police Service and Hamilton Police.

The delegates from Ghana were from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and other affiliate law enforcement agencies.

The opening ceremony was a colourful sight to behold as delegates dressed in their respective uniforms paraded with their nations' flags as people waved and cheered at them.

An organiser of the conference,Ms Stephanie Sabourin,explained that the association represented the interest of policewomen internationally with the view to ensuring their welfare and contribution to law and order.

She stated that the aim of the association was to see a world where police reflect the diversity of communities they serve and where human rights were protected at all times.

The IAWP,a global organisation for women police officers and women in another criminal justice role, was established in 1915.

IAWP is also committed to providing female police officers with a range of resource, networking opportunities and organisation, helping promote women in law enforcement, corrections and other criminal justice professions.