Ghana: Kpando Holds Durbar in Honour of President

Kpando — The chiefs and people of Kpando in the Kpando Municipality have organised a durbar in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday during his two days tour to the Volta Region.

It was attended by chiefs, party supporters and citizens from all walks of life.

The President was welcomed with other Ministers of State including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister; Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Roads and Highways; Daniel Botwe, Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Makafui Woanyah, Volta NPP Regional Chairman and other senior members of government.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Kpando, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo thanked the people for coming out in their numbers to show love to him, adding anytime "I am in Kpando I feel a sense of belongingness as one of your own."

The President told the crowd that he was in the Volta Region for two days tour to engage the people to better appreciate their development aspirations, concerns and challenges.

That, he believed, would help him and his Ministers to better know their concerns on social, economic and other issues of national interest.

The President expressed concern about the activities of terrorists around the sub region and appealed to the chiefs and people to be more vigilant by the work of such people.

He assured the people that the government was playing its part to beef up security of the state to avert any of such people who would wish to disturb the peace of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On other developmental needs especially the Kpando- Torkor road, town roads, sports stadium all would be given the needed attention.

The Paramount Chief of Kpando, Akpinifia Okpekpewokpe Dagadu IX, on behalf of his chiefs and people thanked the President and his entourage for the visit and expressed the hope that it would be the beginning of great things to come.

He said their joy would, however, be more pronounced if the Kpando- Torkor Road was fixed.

According to him, this road was significant since it connected to Torkor, an important fishing and farming community.

He also appealed to the President to upgrade the Kpando Technical Institute to a tertiary status to provide relevant TVET education.

The chief advised that "as we approach election 2024 and political activities intensified it is important for all political actors to be measured by their utterances and actions."

Okpekpewokpe Dagadu IX assured that as traditional rulers they would also play their roles in the development of the country.

Earlier in the day, the President inspected the 45km Eastern Corridor Road from Asikuma Junction to Have, being under construction by First Sky Limited which is progressing steadily.

He also inspected work on the Agenda 111 in Kpeve in the South Dayi district and a completed steel bridge at Kpando Agbenorxoe.