Ghana: 2 Teenagers in Court for Alleged Defilement

Two teenagers have appeared before the Circuit Court in Accra, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl at Abossey Okai, in Accra.

Ebenezer Agyakwa, a 19-year-old mechanic, and Alex Addy, 18-year-old student, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The 14-year-old victim is five months pregnant.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary BaahTosu has granted accused GHc 100,000 with two sureties each and adjourned the case to October 4, 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant (name withheld) was an electrician residing at Abossey Okai and the father of the victim.

DSP Boafo said Agyakwa and Addy resided at Ablekumah and Abossey Okai, respectively.

Prosecution said in January, this year, Agyakwa started a relationship with the victim.

According to DSP Boafo, in February and April, this year, Agyakwa lured the girl to a corridor at Abossey Okai and had sex with her.

Prosecution said in April, during the Easter holidays, Agyakwa travelled to Kwahu and whiles there, the victim called and informed him that she had met Addy and they were now in a relationship.

DSP Boafo said Addy lured the victim into his room at Abossey Okai and had sex with her.

Prosecution said the complainant noticed changes in the victim and when she was quizzed, she said she was pregnant and mentioned the names of accused.

DSP Boafo said the complainant told the police that the victim was 14-years old, but had no document to prove her age.

Prosecution said age assessment conducted at the Police HospitalRadiology Department, indicated that "the victim's bone age was estimated at 14 and 15 years." - GNA