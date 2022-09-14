Ghana: Security Man Jailed 2 Years for Theft

A 48-year-old private security man, caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) for stealing from a supermarket, has been jailed two years by the Assin-Fosu District Court.

The convict, Iddrisu Razack, confessed to have been stealing boxes of milk, soft drinks, biscuits, chocolate drinks, and tomato paste from the supermarket for the past two years.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful entry and stealing and prayed the court, presided over by Mr Abdul Majid Illiasu, for leniency.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo said Mr Benjamin Abban, the complainant, was an accountant with LAF Enterprise, a Nestle Ghana products wholesaler at Assin-Fosu in the Central Region.

He said the company operates from one storey building complex, with three storerooms at the top floor serving as a warehouse that contain assorted wholesale food products of Nestle Ghana, while the down floor is the supermarket.

Chief Insp Ayongo said the company engaged salespersons who were given vans to sell products across the Fosu Municipality and rendered accounts after daily sales, adding that the unsold items were locked up in the van on the shop's premises.

The court heard that Razack took charge of the premises and locked up the shop and gate after daily activities, however, management kept recording series of shortages at the wholesale and in the vans.

Chief Insp Ayongo said authorities of the facility realised that goods worth GH¢34,589.00 had been stolen.

The items included ideal milk, soft drinks, biscuits, chocolate drinks, and tomato paste.

Chief Insp Ayongo said the authorities played back the CCTV footages on the premises, which captured Razack stealing from the shops, vans and warehouse.

The court heard that during investigations, accused escorted the police to his house where they discovered all the afore mentioned items.

Chief Insp Ayongo said Razack confessed to having stolen from the shop for two years. - GNA