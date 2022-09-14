Ghana: 'Let's Work Together to Accelerate Pace of Devt'

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ahafo-Ano North, Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi, has appealed to residents of communities for a united, focus and peaceful front to accelerate the pace of their development.

She explained that for them to succeed in their unity of purpose agenda there was the need to remain resolute and resilient in their collective determination to implement progress, growth and development.

"It is important for us to accept the fact that for us to succeed in our collective determination, dedication and commitment to implement our progress, growth and development, we need to be united and focused in forging relevant partnerships and harness needed synergies with all identifiable and forward-looking stakeholders towards our Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs)," Mrs Appiah-Nyantakyi stressed.

Addressing members of the Assembly at its first ordinary meeting of the third session at Tepa, she underscored the need for mutual respect between the Assembly and community members since it was also important to harness potentials and capabilities of the private sector, civil society and community based organisations and collaborate with relevant stakeholders for holistic growth and development of the municipality.

Mrs Appiah-Nyantakyi told the meeting the Assembly had collected GH¢239,661.41 as of June this year, representing 25.28 per cent of revenue target of GH¢948,000.00 for 2022 and indicated that in spite of the challenges being faced by the Assembly in its quest to meet its revenue target, it was poised to achieve the target by the close of the year.

She assured of more revenue generation as the harvesting period of cocoa and food crops approached and through innovative and pragmatic approaches and reminded the Assembly members the strength of the Assembly largely depended on its Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

Mrs Appiah-Nyantakyi called on them to get involved in their Electoral Areas to mobilise more resources to prosecute the growth and development agenda of the Assembly and revealed that the Assembly had procured various items to be distributed to Persons with Disabilities in the municipality, having received GH¢80,682.51 for the second and fourth quarters of 2021.

"The Assembly has distributed a number of mono and dual desk to various basic schools to enhance teaching and learning, benefitted from the One-District-One- Warehouse initiative which had been completed and handed over for use and applaud members and staff for your impressive performance in the just ended District Performance Assessment Tools during which the Assembly scored 95 per cent," she said.