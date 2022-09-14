Ghana: Govt Committed to Completing Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam - Upper East Regional Minister

13 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has reiterated the government's commitment to completing the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam to serve as a permanent solution to the perennial flooding experienced each year in the North.

The dam, when finished would also supply additional electric power and enable farmers to embark on irrigation farming during the dry season.

The Minister said this at a meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in Bolgatanga.

He stated that the construction of additional two bridges over the White Volta at Bazua in the Binduri District had massively minimised the flooding situation this year, adding that "the completion of the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam would reduce flooding in the north to its barest minimum."

On his part, the Director-General of NADMO, Nana Eric Agymang Prempeh, noted that the northern part of the country did not experience flooding this year because of spillage of the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso due to a collaboration between the two countries.

He added that NADMO would continuously collaborate with authorities of Burkina Faso to ensure that the annual spillage does not cost lives and properties.

Nana Prempeh called on the security agencies to continue to collaborate with NADMO, saying "NADMO is a coordinating agency and without the Ghana National Fire Service, Military, Police and Immigration officers, we will not properly fight disasters."

