Liberia: President Weah Accepts Two Officials Resignation

Following the imposition of sanction by the US. Department of Treasury on three government officials for corruption and later suspended by president George Weah, two of the Officials have resigned.

In an Executive Mansion press release issued Monday, the president has accepted the resignation of Hon. Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State and Hon. Bill Tweahay, Managing director of the National Port Authority, NPA.

"The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignations of suspended Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill and the National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director, Mr. Bill Twehway", the statement said.

The two were suspended by President Weah following their designation by the United States of America Treasury Department last month.

In their letter of resignation dated September 12, 2022, the two former officials of Government thanked Dr. Weah for the opportunity to serve in the Government and Country.

The Solicitor General,Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas who was also slapped with Sanctions and suspended is yet to resign.

But presidential sources told New Republic Newspaper that he will resign soon before the president attends the meeting at the United Nations this month and subsequently meet U.S. president Joe Biden.