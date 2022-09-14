Ghana: Traffic Flow On La Beach Road to Be Altered for Three Months

The Department of Urban Roads says there will be an interruption in traffic flow on La Beach Road from Thursday, 15th September 2022 to Thursday, 15th December 2022 to make way for the construction of a new 2/3 lane bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Mr J.O. Amoo-Gottfried advised road users to comply with traffic management measures that will be put in place over the 3 months period.

"Motorists are kindly entreated to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternative routes to their destinations. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," it said.